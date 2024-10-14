Wildfires Linger But Changes Loom

Multiple wildfires in Montana and Idaho are contributing to smoke moving across Big Sky with air quality suffering but chilly changes are coming that should help. Rain showers, mountain snow and much cooler air will move into Montana in a few days. Until then, the fire danger will remain high and the existing fires will continue to produce smoke in our sky. Air quality in southwest Montana and including Helena and Great Falls could suffer with some areas experiencing between "unhealthy for sensitive groups" and just "unhealthy" air. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm with a lighter breeze. Highs will be in the 70s. Wednesday is when the cold front will bring changes but not until late in the day. Ahead of the front it will be warm, breezy and smoky. Highs again will top out in the 70s. Showers and mountain snow will increase across western Montana through the afternoon and evening. The cold front should push through Helena and Great Falls in the evening with some showers moving through in the lower elevations. Snow levels will drop through the night into Thursday morning but any light accumulating snow will be in the mountains. Thursday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with mixed rain/snow showers in the lower elevations near the mountains, and snow showers in the mountains. Highs will be cooler in the 40s and 50s. Air quality should improve behind the front and with rain and snow falling over the wildfires. Thursday night into Friday early morning some snow will fly down around the Bozeman area if anyone is traveling that way. Friday will turn partly cloudy with highs again staying in the 40s and 50s. The weekend will be dry and a little warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s. Another front will move through Sunday night into Monday with a chance at more showers and mountain snow showers.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

