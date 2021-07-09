Wildfires, Smoke Increase in Montana

Several new wildfires have started in Montana, and pre-evacutation orders have been issued. The Ballsinger Fire in the Little Belts has prompted pre-evacuation orders there. A cluster of new wildfires have started out in eastern Montana in the Bull Mountains near Roundup. A large fire has started north of Trout Creek in northwest Montana. Several new fires have started in Idaho. Smoke from large wildfires in Idaho and Oregon is spewing across Montana's sky. Wildfires and their smoke will continue to worsen as we further get into fire season. Please be careful with the serious fire danger. Of course some of these fires have been started by lightning, and there are more storms in the forecast. Another wave of low pressure could bring showers, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures for Thursday night and Friday. Friday's highs will be in the 70s and 80s with decreasing storms through the afternoon. This weekend will turn pretty hot as highs climb back into the mid and upper 90s. Sunday's wind will increase, and the fire danger will once again pick up. Fortunately the temperatures will drop back into the 70s and 80s next Monday. Some wildfire smoke may not only be visible but smellable from several large fires burning in north-central Idaho, and now Montana as several larger fires have begun.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

