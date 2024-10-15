Wildfires to Meet Snow, Rain & Cooler Temps

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Thursday into Friday morning for the mountains of southern Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Thursday into Friday morning for the Big Belt, Castle and Bridger Mountains.

Late season wildfires continue to produce smoke that is affecting air quality but rain, snow and colder temperatures are on the way that should bring us closer to the end of fire season. Air quality in southwest Montana including Helena and Great Falls is suffering with some areas experiencing "unhealthy for sensitive groups" and "unhealthy" air. This approaching cold front will squash those fires resulting in cleaner air but that likely will not happen until Thursday. Wednesday is when the cold front will bring those changes but not until late in the day. Ahead of the front it will be warm, breezy and smoky. Highs again will top out in the 70s. Showers and mountain snow will increase across western Montana through the afternoon and evening. The cold front should push through Helena and Great Falls in the evening with some showers moving through in the lower elevations. Snow levels will drop through the night into Thursday morning but any light accumulating snow will be in the mountains. Thursday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with mixed rain/snow showers in the lower elevations near the mountains, and snow showers in the mountains. Helena, Townsend and Boulder could have a period of rain and/or wet snow Thursday morning. Afternoon highs will be cooler in the 40s and 50s, 30s in the mountains. Air quality will improve behind the front and with rain and snow falling over the wildfires. Thursday night into Friday early morning some snow will fly down around the Bozeman area if anyone is traveling that way. Friday will turn partly cloudy with highs again staying in the 40s and 50s. The weekend will be dry and a little warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s. Another front will move through Sunday afternoon into Monday with a chance at more showers and mountain snow showers. October is finally showing up.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist