Wildfires & Wicked Wind on December 1st

What a disastrous first day of December. Powerful wind, record warm temperatures and ongoing drought contributed to several wildfires that consumed homes and other buildings. Evacuations have occurred, even the entire town of Denton had to be evacuated. Warm temperatures and strong wind will continue for most of the state on Thursday, thus there will be continued high fire danger. West winds could gust up to 60mph and temperatures will be near records again in the 50s and 60s. The wind will continue until Friday when a cold front will slide south through the state on Friday with cooler temperatures. Most of the state will have a light north to east wind. The front will stall out across the state on Saturday with an area of low pressure producing some snow, especially up on the Hi-Line. Several inches could fall in some of the lower elevations, with the mountains seeing a good accumulation of several more inches. Areas of snow will move through the state on Saturday night. Sunday should be quiet as the state will be in between storms. Another low pressure with cold air will likely move through later Sunday night into Monday. Monday will likely be a snowy day for most of the state with several inches accumulating. More storms are likely later in the week into the second weekend of December. This pattern change with colder temperatures and more moisture could not come soon enough after Wednesday's wildfires. This pattern change will likely bring more typical snow and cold through the middle of the month.

Please watch out for the fire danger again on Thursday!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist