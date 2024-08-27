Wildfires, Wind & Wintry Weather All in One Day

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the Hi-Line and the Rocky Mountain Front through Wednesday.

A RED FLAG WARNING expires at 9pm.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for some of the mountains through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Reservoir.

A strong storm will have several impacts on Montana over the next several days including dangerous wildfire potential, powerful wind, falling temperatures and mountain snow. It's a day or two of some wild weather here in Montana at the end of August. Low pressure will drop down into Montana Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The fire danger will decrease as temperatures drop, rain falls and humidity recovers but wind and general dry conditions will not completely eliminate the fire danger. Cooler air with showers and some high mountain snow will move in Tuesday night. Low pressure will move across Montana on Wednesday into Thursday. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with strong wind. There will be more rain and mountain snow across the northern part of the state, with drier and warmer conditions farther south. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s in the mountains, 50s and 60s for highs in the lower elevations. Snow could accumulate up to 10" around the highest terrain in Glacier Park and up on the Rocky Mountain Front. Wind will be strong with gusts up over 50mph off the Rocky Mountain Front and out the Hi-Line. Great Falls will get some sideways rain at times, with just a few showers mainly in the higher terrain around Helena. Wind and rain will slowly taper off through Wednesday night. Thursday will still have some showers and wind out across eastern Montana, but the western areas will be sunny, dry and warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s. The wild storm will move out in time for Labor Day Weekend and the unofficial end of summer will be very summery. Most days will be perfectly sunny with highs in the 80s to around 90 and light wind. A few showers and thunderstorms should return around Tuesday.

