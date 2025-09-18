Wind Blowing for Last Weekend of Summer

It's a beautiful and warm end to summer but there is one little blip on the radar - a front will bring wind and thunderstorms to the state on the final day of summer. Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures will continue for the next few days until that storm on Sunday. Friday will be another great late summer day as highs reach the 70s and low 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The final weekend of summer will have some wind issues. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s and 80s. Wind will pick up through the afternoon on the Continental Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front, but most of the state will be beautiful. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy as a front moves through the state with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some moisture from the remnants of tropical storm Mario will be drawn into this front. Wind gusts could top out around 40-50mph along and behind the front. Highs will be slightly cooler in the 60s and 70s, still some 80s out across eastern Montana. Monday is the first day of autumn and it will be cooler and breezy with highs in the 60s and 70s. There will be some rain in far eastern Montana. Most of next week looks warm and dry.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist