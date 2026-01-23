Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wind Chill Down to -50 in Montana

Wind Chill Down to -50 in Montana
Special.png
WatchWarning1.png
WatchWarning2.png
WatchWarning3.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Future RainandSnow.png
Day1.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted
and last updated

An EXTREME COLD WARNING has been issued for parts of northeast Montana for dangerous cold wind chills through Sunday morning.
A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of northern and eastern Montana for dangerously cold wind chills.

Wind chill values have dropped to -50 in northeast Montana as the coldest airmass of winter moves across Big Sky Country. Thursday night will be the coldest with temperatures dropping to near -30 across northeast Montana, and much of Montana east of the Continental Divide will have lows at or colder than zero. Wind chill values could approach -40 to -50 for parts of the Hi-Line through northeast Montana not just through Friday, but all the way into Sunday. Elsewhere in the state, wind chills will be between 0 and -20. Areas of light snow will continue with up to an inch of accumulation through Thursday night. Friday will be turn partly cloudy with highs in the 0s and 10s, some -0s and -10s across northeast Montana. Another cold front will move through the state on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies, areas of snow, and a reinforcing shot of cold air. Highs will be in the 10s and 20s but lows will drop to near and below 0 into Sunday morning. Again northeast Montana will be as cold as -30. Sunday should be mostly sunny with high pressure moving across the state. Highs will range from near 0 over northeast Montana to near 30 closer to the Continental Divide. Bundle up with the warmest clothing and travel safe in these conditions. Speaking of travelers, a major winter storm hitting the south and east coast this weekend will have a big impact on air travel into early next week.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader