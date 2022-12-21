Life Threatening Cold Continues

A WIND CHILL WARNING continues for most of Montana through Thursday.

Malta now has experienced the coldest wind chill value in this arctic outbreak. Just before noon on Wednesday, the wind chill dropped to -72, with an air temperature of -35 and a wind speed of 28mph. The wind chill at this location continues to hover near -70. Other notable wind chills have been -66 at Havre, -59 on MacDonald Pass, -58 at Cut Bank, -57 at Lewistown, -48 at Great Falls and -42 in Helena. Life-threatening cold will continue through Wednesday night. Actual air temperatures will range from -30 to -45 for most areas, with some of the coldest locations dropping to colder than -50. Wind chill values will range between -40 and -70. The first night of winter will be one of the coldest nights ever with record-breaking temperatures. There will be a warmup gradually through the weekend and by Christmas Day temperatures will be in the 40s above zero for some places.

Please use exteme caution and stay safe and warm.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist