Wind Continues to Whip Across Montana

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for most of central and north-central Montana until midday Wednesday.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Reservoir.

Strong wind with gusts between 50-70mph has hit the state hard and the wind is not over yet as Wednesday will still have an amped up wind. Powerful wind will continue to howl across the statethrough tonight and slowly ease up in intensity on Wednesday but there still is the potential for power outages, downed branches and trees, and some property damage. Wednesday will be another windy day but not be as bad as Tuesday. West wind will gust up to 30-40mph. Skies will be clear to mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s. Finally that wind will die Wednesday night and Thursday will be a beautiful day. Skies will be mostly sunny, the wind light, and high temperatures will top out in the 70s and 80s. Friday will be even warmer with some areas hitting the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible across southwest Montana up to around the Helena area. The warmth continues on Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s and a few isolated thunderstorms. A stronger front could produce strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday with cooler highs in the 60s and 70s. An isolated storm will linger into Monday but another warmup with temperatures rising into the 80s is likely Tuesday and Wednesday. This will be a fairly dry stretch over the next week or so.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist