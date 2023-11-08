Wind is strong along the Rocky Mtn Front and on the Plains today

We're looking at a windy Wednesday here in Montana! That on top of fairly typical November weather - dry and chilly conditions with partial cloud cover.

Widespread west winds will be strong especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and pushing into the eastern Plains today, but by mid-afternoon almost all of Montana will see breezy conditions. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph could gust between 35-45 mph at times. Be safe on the roads as strong winds could push you around a bit while driving. We could also see impacts to power, loose tree limbs and outdoor furniture pushed around. Great Falls....we could see more tumbleweed pile-ups today.

Temperatures will reach the mid/upper 40s in most western Montana cities today. The breeze will make it feel chilly outside, so wear extra layers!

A weak Pacific disturbance will bring isolated rain/snow showers Friday into Saturday - the Helena area is anticipating a 30% chance of precipitation. This activity barely disrupts a building high pressure trend which will warm us up over the weekend.

