Wind picks up for Veterans Day

A weak front moves into western Montana Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers, but any accumulation will be light and confined to the mountains.

Our main weather talker is the wind expected for Veterans Day!

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for parts of central and northern Montana for Saturday night into Sunday morning as a powerful wind will peak across the state on Saturday night, strong enough to knock out power and do some damage. Might want to plan for an indoors sort of day.

Winds will be particularly strong along the Rocky Mountain front with gusts up to 75 mph.

Light snow/rain showers continue through the weekend while wind will settle down into Sunday afternoon. Temperature continue to warm towards Tuesday. After that, low pressure migrates back to the region cooling us down and bringing us precipitation too.

