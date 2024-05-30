Wind Wanes Toward the Weekend

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Reservoir.

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for parts of western Montana for Thursday night into Friday morning.

A relentless, chilly wind has been hitting most of the state here in the end of May, but less wind and warmer temperatures are likely heading into June. Areas of frost are possible tonight into Friday morning but after this threat to sensitive flowers and vegetables will drastically diminish as overnight temperatures will not come close to freezing. After a chilly start on Friday, it will be a great day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to around 70. West wind will gust up to 20mph, still breezy but not as bad as the last few days. June officially begins this weekend and the weather looks very nice. Saturday will start out mostly sunny with increasing clouds and a few isolated thunderstorms by afternoon. Most areas will be dry with highs in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated thunderstorms mainly over the mountains. Highs again will be in the 60s and 70s. Weekend wind will be lighter, generally between 10-15mph in the afternoon. The next widespread wet weather will move through the state on Monday with showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Monday night and Tuesday will be windy and cooler but a bigger warmup is likely later in the week as highs climb into the 80s with a few 90s not out of the question.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

