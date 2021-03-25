That wind will be howling soon enough. It's an early spring active storm pattern for Montana and much of the West. A large area of high pressure out in the Pacific has positioned the jet stream so that it streaks from Alaska down into the western United States. For the time being, cooler than normal temperatures will continue in Montana.

Winds of Change Blowing

The northwest flow will deliver another low pressure on Thursday. Snow will be scattered mainly in central and western Montana. Accumulation will be light and limited in the lower elevations. The mountains above 6000' will see a few inches with the Beartooth, Absaroka and Crazy Mountains receiving more than a foot. There will be more cloud cover than anything else. With the clouds and a north wind up to 15mph, it will feel chilly as highs only reach the 30s and low 40s.

Friday will be a transition day with partly cloudy skies, some mountain snow showers, and a gusty west wind. Highs will be warmer in the 40s and low 50s.

A BIG warmup is on the way for the weekend, but this warmth will come with strong wind. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest wind could gust higher than 30mph. Sunday will be warmer but windier. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70, and wind gusts could top 40-50mph. The Rocky Mountain Front could have isolated gusts higher than 60-70mph. A high wind warning may be needed Sunday but also Monday.

A strong cold front will slam through the state with a burst of rain and snow changing over to snow. While accumulation does not look significant, the snow could come down heavily with the passage of the cold front. Strong wind and squalls are likely along the front as well. After early temperatures in the 40s to around 50, the mercury will drop quickly into the 20s and 30s. Overnight temperatures into Tuesday morning could drop into the 10s. Tuesday will be a chilly, blustery day with scattered snow showers.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist