Windy afternoon with partly cloudy skies Friday, more rain tomorrow

Happy Friday! Conditions are looking mild today aside from some breezy conditions in west/central Montana. Partly cloudy skies with leftover isolated showers.

Wind speeds will tick up this afternoon along the eastern Rocky Mountains with gusts up to 30,40, even 50 mph in areas like Cut Bank and Great Falls.

We'll see another round of moisture migrate into the region Saturday bringing more rain, snow and freezing rain potential.

Temperatures don't cool down with this system and stick to the mid-40s to mid-50s throughout the weekend. Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour Saturday night for Daylight Savings Time