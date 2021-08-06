Windy and Cooler Weekend Ahead

Thursday's disturbance continues to track southeastward through the state, allowing another round of showers and thunderstorms to impact the southern half of the state. Daytime highs will briefly cool below the seasonal average. The high temperatures will struggle to reach the 70s in portions of southwest Montana. The rest of the state daytime highs will trend in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday, high pressure will briefly move in and dry us out just in time for the weekend. Along with dry conditions, the temperatures will rebound back into the 80s and 90s, and the wind is expected to pick up, which could result in high fire danger.

Sunday, a strong upper-level low and cold front is expected to sweep through the state and bring showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast. Portions of north-central and northwest Montana will be impacted the most. Daytime highs will cool to the 60s and 70s.

Behind the passage of Sunday's cold front, morning showers and cloud cover; will keep the entire state high temperatures in the 70s.

By Tuesday, the brief cool spell we will be under will be short-lived. The high temperatures are expected to climb back into the 80s and 90s.

Have a great weekend.

A.R. 😊

