Windy end to the workweek

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Eastern Glacier, and Toole until 4 pm.

A cold front will kick up the wind, cool the temperatures, and bring scattered showers back into the forecast. Strong winds will be gusting up to 50mph at times, which will make travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles or those pulling trailers. Strong wind can also blow down trees, limbs and cause power outages. Behind the passage of the front, daytime highs will cool to the 50s and 60s. A few pop-up showers are not ruled out for portions of central, southcentral, and southeast Montana. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible across southcentral and southeast Montana.

Memorial Day weekend, expect mainly dry conditions, mostly sunny skies, and high temperatures topping out in the 60s and 70s.

Memorial Day will be sunny and warm. The high temperatures will warm to the 70s and low 80s. If you are planning any outdoor recreation, it's always good to remember water in lakes and rivers is extremely cold, and water may be high and fast in rivers and streams. So, even though temperatures are expected to be rather warm, hypothermia is possible, especially if you are exposed to cold water for too long. Another thing to keep in mind, if planning on being outside, have your sunscreen, water, and sunglasses handy.

Tuesday, daytime highs will continue to warm up, and things will remain dry. Dry conditions will not be beneficial for current drought conditions. As of now, the drought conditions did not improve much after showers fell across these states over the past few days.

The highs temperatures will continue to climb, and by late next week, a few locations will hit 90 degrees for the first time this year. Thursday, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms will return.

Have a great day.

A.R. 😊

