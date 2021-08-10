Windy Wednesday & Wildfire Danger

Montana is jumping right back into a dangerous fire situation. The rain and cooler temperatures were but a brief break in the stressful weather. Strong wind and increasing heat will make for a quick return into dangerous conditions over the next several days. There is good news though, as next week will be much cooler with several days of showers and solid rain. The problem is we have to get there first, navigating through more high fire danger through the weekend. Wednesday will be windy, sunny and hot. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Northwest wind will gust up to 30-40mph, and a wind shift will occur to the north and northeast through the afternoon and evening. Look for wildfire activity to ramp up again with air quality decreasing. Thursday will be sunny and dry with highs in the 80s. The wind will ease up, coming from the east at only 5-10mph. A monsoon high will redevelop sending heat back across Montana for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be way up in the 90s and a few locations may even reach 100. A few isolated monsoon thunderstorms could push through with lightning strikes on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be hot and windy with another big wildfire day likely, similar to last weekend, and wildfires could explode. Next week, it is likely that another wet and cool storm system will impact much of Montana. While the fire danger will start off high on Monday, many locations could be looking at a repeat of last Sunday's rain and cooler temperatures. The switch in weather may continue for several days, allowing more relief for the fire fighting efforts.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist