Winter: Better Late Than Never

While this holiday weekend will be fairly mild in the lower elevations, there will be more snow and cold building across the state next week. Valentine's Day is coming, Presidents' Day is coming, and finally some snow is coming mainly after the holiday weekend. Saturday is Valentine's Day and the weather looks partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s and low 50s with dry conditions east of the Continental Divide. There will be snow in the western mountains through the day. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with an outside chance at a few flakes or drops. There will be snow up on the Rocky Mountain Front and in the western mountains again, but most of the state will be dry with highs in the 40s to around 50. Monday is looking mild and dry but starting Monday night into Tuesday there is a chance of snow and colder temperatures. Widespread snow should move across the state on Tuesday with some accumulating snow. The rest of the week will be much colder with highs in the 10s and 20s, lows in the 0s and -0s. There will be several waves of snow that will produce significant accumulation in the mountains and a blanket of snow in the lower elevations.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

