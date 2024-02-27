Winter Comes Roaring Back

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the Hi-Line into Tuesday morning.

After a warm and windy weekend, two strong cold fronts moved across Montana on Monday with areas of heavy snow, a colder wind, and falling temperatures as winter returns. Some areas up on the Hi-Line will have wind chills as low as -25 to -30 into Tuesday morning. While the heaviest of the snow is moving out, there will be continued snow showers and snow squalls over and close to the mountains through Monday night and Tuesday. Upper level instability will move across Montana on Tuesday with scattered snow showers and snow squalls over the mountains. Some of these snow showers will move across the Helena and Great Falls areas. Highs will be in the 10s and 20s, with some 0s across far northeast Montana. Skies will be partly cloudy farther east, but mostly cloudy for much of central and western areas. Major changes will again move across the state for Wednesday. Stronger southwest wind will increase across the state pushing the arctic airmass out. Temperatures will rise significantly with highs reaching the 30s and 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a little light snow across the Hi-Line. The warmer and windy turn will continue on Thursday as highs hit the 40s and 50s. Strong southwest wind could gust as high as 50mph. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Late Thursday evening another cold front will slice across the state with strong wind, snow showers and squalls, and falling temperatures. A few inches could accumulate by Friday morning. Friday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered areas of snow. It will be breezy with highs in the 30s and 40s. This weekend could have a good snowstorm work across Montana. Look for snow to increase on Saturday and continue Saturday night into Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the 20s and 30s with several inches accumulating through the day. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. As much as a foot of snow could fall in the mountains through the weekend with up to 6" in the lower elevations. Snow showers will continue into Monday. Overall the weather looks active through the first half of March.

Stay warm,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

