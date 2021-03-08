Winter conditions return to the state

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for portions of north-central, central, west-central, and southwest Montana until tomorrow morning.

After a beautiful weekend, all good things must come to an end. The state will enter the second week of March with winter conditions. Much of the state should expect cloudy to overcast skies and a wintry mix throughout the day. Today's daytime highs will trend in the 30s and 40s, and that will allow precipitation to fall as a mix of rain/snow. By late evening, temperatures will fall below freezing, and the wintry mix will transition into snow. Southwest Montana accumulations will stay under three inches, north-central and south-central Montana accumulations will stay under five inches. If you are traveling through north-central, west-central, and southwest Montana, expect visibility to be challenging at times. Along with reduced visibility, roads will be messy, and if you have to travel over mountain passes such as Kings Hill, Marias, MacDonald, and Rogers Pass, expect winter driving conditions.

By Tuesday, most locations west of the Continental Divide and in north-central Montana will start their day with flying flakes. As the day plays out, the skies will begin to clear, and the entire state's afternoon highs will reach into the 30 and 40s. If you are traveling towards eastern Montana, it will be a tad breezy. On Wednesday dry conditions will return to the state. The sun will return, and daytime highs will stay in the 30s and 40s.

Happy International Women's Day.

A.R.😊