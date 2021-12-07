Winter is Back with Snow & Cold

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for central Montana into Tuesday morning.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front for Tuesday into Wednesday evening.

Snow and very cold temperatures moved through most of Montana over the weekend and that continued on Monday. Some areas in northeast Montana were as cold as -25, and that's without the wind. Snow fell across much of the state creating slippery conditions on the roads. Areas of light snow will gradually move south by Tuesday morning. Although the falling snow will stop on Tuesday, the wind will increase creating areas of blowing snow over mountain passes and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Visibility could be reduced and some snow may cover over the road surface. Otherwise it will be a partly cloudy day with highs in the 20s over eastern Montana, 30s to about 40 elsewhere. Strong southwest wind will increase through the day along the Rocky Mountain Front and over the higher elevations. A chinook wind will continue Tuesday night and Wednesday. Blowing snow could still be an issue, but temperatures will warm into the 40s to around 50 on Wednesday. Wind will be very strong for most locations through the afternoon and evening. A cold front will move through with scattered rain and snow showers in the lower elevations, and snow showers accumulating a few inches in the mountains. Colder air is back on Thursday with highs in the 20s and 30s. The mountains will see snow showers, but not much snow will fall over the valleys and plains. West wind up to 30mph will make it feel pretty chilly. Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with continued cold temperatures in the 20s and 30s. This weekend will be another windy stretch for a lot of the state. Watches and warnings may be issued for strong wind. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, but there will not be much snow in the lower elevations. The mountains will have snow showers through the weekend. While temperatures will be consistently colder, there does not appear to be much snow coming. Thus, conditions will remain fairly dry over the lower elevations.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist