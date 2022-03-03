Winter Returns Across the West

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most of the northern half of Montana, including the Hi-line, Great Falls and Lewistown into Friday.

Cold air and snow are slowly spreading south across Montana. This cold and snow will eventually work its way across most of the western United States over the weekend. This colder and snowier pattern will continue for the next few weeks. Temperatures will be below average and precipitation will be near average to above average for Montana and most of the West. This is great news considering how mild and dry much of January and February have been. Colder temperatures will solidify the snowpack, and several snowstorms will at least add to the snow-water equivalent. There is ground to make up for sure. Late Thursday evening, the frontal boundary will start sliding south with ice and rain changing to snow through Thursday night into Friday morning. Do not expect a lot of snow to accumulate, mainly just a light coating up to a few inches. However, temperatures will be much colder allowing for some slick spots to develop on the roads. Some areas of snow will continue on Friday with much colder temperatures across the state in the 20s and 30s. Snow will continue for parts of central and southern Montana through Friday night into Saturday. Snow will diminish from north to south through Saturday morning with some breaks in the cloud cover through the afternoon. Temperatures will be below average. Several inches of accumulation are likely. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, the mountains should see a few additional inches. Monday will be a partly cloudy day with a break in precipitation. Highs will be close to average in the 30s and 40s. Another round of snow and colder air is likely for Tuesday. Widespread snow and well below average temperatures will continue through Wednesday before tapering off Thursday. Some places may even drop below 0 for overnight lows. Another round of snow and reinforcing cold is likely next weekend as well. In fact, a snowy and colder pattern will settle in through the middle of March.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist