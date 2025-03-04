Winter Returns After Warm Weekend

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of central and southern Montana into Tuesday morning.

The first weekend of March was sunny, warm and glorious. The first Monday of March, winter reminded everyone what time of year it was as snow falls across the state. Temperatures were in the 50s and 60s for the beginning of March and meteorological spring, but if you have lived in Montana long enough, you know we are not finished with snow. The snow will continue to fall across most of the state through the night and taper off through early Tuesday morning. Accumulation will range from a coating up to 3". Tuesday will start off on the cloudier side but gradually become partly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 30s and 40s, close to average. Another weak storm system will come through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with snow showers in the western half of the state. That weak storm will diminish and skies will become partly cloudy again by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 40s. Thursday, a big storm will move through the central Rockies with heavier snow down there. The northern fringe of the storm will move through southern Montana. I-90 will have a snowy day and some light snow could make it as far north as Helena. The Hi-Line will be partly cloudy. Highs will range from the 30s south to the 40s north. Friday will turn mostly sunny with highs back in the 40s. The weekend will be another mild and dry one as high pressure moves across the Rockies. Highs will top out in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. There will be strong wind across the plains on Sunday. Another storm with the potential of more snow will move back into Montana late Monday into Tuesday.

