Winter Returns with Snow & Cold

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and East Glacier areas.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for much of the state for Tuesday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for northeast Montana for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Cold temperatures, dangerous wind chills, and light snow will come back and hit Montana for Tuesday. A cold front is dropping south from Canada, and an arctic airmass will spill across the border. Temperatures will be dropping and light snow developing through Tuesday morning. Snow will be heaviest along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Continental Divide. Most areas will see 1-3" with some mountains getting up to 6". Snow will gradually taper off through Tuesday night. Very cold temperatures will return with lows in the -0s and 0s for most of the state. Some places in northeast Montana could drop to near -20 and wind chill values could drop to around -35. Arctic high pressure will move in for Wednesday but it will just be a glancing blow to Montana. Northeast Montana will have highs around 0 while west of the Divide will top out around 30. Skies will be mainly clear east of the Divide, with clouds over the western mountains. Another minor storm system will move through on Thursday with wind, warmer temperatures in the 30s and 40s, and a mix of rain and snow showers. The mountains could pick up another few inches of accumulation. Snow showers will continue through Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the 30s with more sunshine as the day wears on. This weekend will be partly cloudy, breezy and mild with highs in the 30s and 40s over the lower elevations.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz