Winter Storm & High Wind Warnings

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and central Montana for Thursday and Friday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the East Glacier area for Wednesday and Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Fergus County.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for west of the Continental Divide.

A significant spring storm with powerful wind, snow, and very cold temperatures (for May) is beginning to move into the state. A cold front is moving into western Montana and this will set the stages for strong wind, falling temperatures, falling snow levels, and near record cold. Colder air and a few showers will move into the state Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs will fall to well below normal levels, only reaching the 40s and 50s. Low pressure will start off Thursday across southern Canada, and most of the state will be windy and chilly through the morning. The low pressure will drop southward through the afternoon with clouds, rain and snow increasing. Wind swept rain and snow will make for difficult travel through the evening and overnight. Thursday evening as temperatures drop, so will the snow levels down to the valley floors and plains. Areas of light snow will continue in the lower elevations through Thursday night into Friday morning. Moderate to occasionally heavy snow will fall in the mountains and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Most areas will wake up to some snow falling and/or on the ground Friday morning. Temperatures will rise into the 40s for highs in the lower elevations on Friday, which will allow for a mix of rain and snow. Areas of snow will continue in the mountains throughout the day. A coating up to a couple inches is possible in the lower elevations while some of the mountains may have more than a foot. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s, especially on Friday night. If you already planted your garden, you may want to cover it up with a cotton sheet both Thursday and Friday nights. Saturday will have mixed rain and snow showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be slightly warmer in the 50s for the lower elevations, but still in the 30s and 40s in the higher terrain. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers over southwestern Montana, with partly cloudy skies for central and eastern areas. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Warmer temperatures in the 60s and low 70s will return for Monday. More wet weather is likely late next week into Memorial Day Weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist