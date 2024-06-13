Winter Storm Watch: Up to 2 Feet in the Mountains

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the East Glacier area for Saturday afternoon and night.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for higher terrain on the Rocky Mountain Front, the East Glacier area, and along both sides of the Continental Divide for Monday and Tuesday.

Summer is officially one week away but the last storm of spring will be a reminder that Montana has the chance at snow no matter the season. A big, spring storm has the likelihood of producing heavy rain in the lower elevations and heavy snow in the mountains. Snow levels could even drop below 5000' at times, and travelers should expect difficult travel over the mountain passes. But that storm is still days away and Father's Day Weekend is coming. Friday a weaj cold front will approach with a few isolated thunderstorms popping in the afternoon. Most areas will be dry, windy and warm with highs in the 80s. The cold front will work across Montana on Saturday with a few thunderstorms and an increasing wind. Gusts could top 50-70mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70, but falling into the 50s and 40s by late in the afternoon and evening. There will be a chill in the air for sure. Strong wind will continue Saturday night into Sunday. Most areas will drop into the 30s and 40s Saturday night and it will be cold enough for some mountain snow. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers in the mountains and up on the Hi-Line. Highs will be cooler in the 60s to near 70. Another chance at some much needed moisture will come on Monday into Tuesday with a big, late spring storm. The likelihood of significant rain in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains is increasing. Snow levels could drop below mountain pass level. This storm would go a long way into slowing down the approach of fire season. Heavy rain could produce flooding in the lower elevations and the mountains could look like mid-winter. Expect a significant impact on the state from this storm, one way or another.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist