Winter Weather Alerts for Election Day Storm

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier area and down the Rocky Mountain Front into Tuesday morning.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for parts of central Montana including Great Falls and Lewistown for Tuesday and Tuesday night.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for along the Rocky Mountain Front, the Big Belt Mountains, and along and west of the Continental Divide for Tuesday and Tuesday night.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier area and parts of central Montana including Lewistown through Tuesday.

A significant snow and wind storm will blast across Montana on Election Day with difficult to impossible travel for parts of the state. The storm has already moved into the state with some snow and strong wind that will only intensify through the night into Tuesday. There will be difficult travel in the morning over the mountain passes and in the East Glacier area. Snow will increase through the morning hours from north to south, with snow developing by midday in Great Falls. Snow will develop a little later in the afternoon around Helena and Lewistown. Any rain will mix with and change to snow quickly. Earlier in the day, especially the morning will have less weather impacts. Travel conditions will deteriorate through the afternoon and evening for more of Montana. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be strong between 15-30mph for most of the state with gusts topping 60mph across the plains. The combination of wind and snow will make for areas of difficult to impossible travel into Tuesday night. Snow will gradually diminish through the night and just a few isolated snow showers will linger early on Wednesday. Roads will still be slick Wednesday morning but sunshine and warmer temperatures should melt some of the snow on the roads. Wednesday's highs will be in the 30s and low 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny or clear with light wind in the valleys, but strong wind will develop over the Continental Divide, along the Rocky Mountain Front and out across the plains. This chinook wind will warm the plains up into the 50s but blowing snow could be a problem earlier in the day. Valley locations like Helena will have little to no wind with inversions keeping temperatures in the 40s. Friday will be another warmer and windy day across the plains with little to no wind in the valleys. Highs will range from the 40s to the 50s with 30s in the mountains. It's Veterans' Day Weekend and Saturday will be partly cloudy with increasing clouds through the day, highs will warm into the 50s to near 60. A few snow showers are possible in the mountains on Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s under partly cloudy skies.

