Winter Wildfires Fueled By Wind, Dry Conditions

Numerous winter wildfires were fanned by strong wind and dry conditions over the last several days, but cooler air and some snow have moved in. It's probably not a good idea to do any debris burning, even as it becomes legal to do so on March 1st. It's the final day of February on Saturday, and the final day of Meteorological Winter.
Some snow is possible in or just north of Great Falls and Lewistown, but most of the accumulation through Saturday morning will be up on the Hi-Line and across eastern Montana. Highs on Saturday will range from the 20s north, to the 40s farther south. Sunday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the 40s and 50s. Sunday is also March 1st and that's the beginning of Meteorological Spring. Monday and Tuesday will be warmer and sunny with highs in the 50s. The next storm will move across the state on Wednesday with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Have a great weekend,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

