Wintry Last Weekend of April

More snow, cold and wind this weekend as a slow moving storm continues to make its presence felt across Big Sky Country. The big storm will slowly move away this weekend but cold air, wind, mostly cloudy skies and snow showers will linger. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs will top out in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with more widespread light snow and another light accumulation possible. Highs will be slightly cooler in the 30s to near 40. Cool temperatures will continue with mixed rain and snow showers in the lower elevations, and mountain snow showers early next week. The unsettled, stormy weather looks to continue into the first week of May. While some drier air and warmer temperatures are likely at the first couple of days of May, stormy weather returns shortly thereafter.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist