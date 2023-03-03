Wintry Weekend Weather

The first weekend in March will start off quiet and partly cloudy. Saturday will be the nicer day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies to start out the day, little to no wind and highs in the 20s and 30s. Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon with areas of light snow and snow showers pushing north and east through western and central Montana Saturday night. Sunday will be different with a steadier light snow developing with cloudy skies. Temperatures will be colder in the 10s and 20s. Areas of light snow will continue into Monday. Accumulation will generally be 1-4" in the lower elevations with up to around 8" in the mountains. Temperatures will be well below average for the first full week of March with multiple chances of snow. Montana, the northern Rockies and southern Canada will be stuck in a pattern with cold high pressure over the Canadian prairies. This will lock in cold air but also create a path for moisture to come in from the Pacific to create areas of snow. It's likely a bigger snowstorm develops for the central Rockies while Montana will have at least light snow or snow showers in the state every single day.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist