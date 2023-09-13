Wonderful Final Weekend of Summer

Sad that summer is ending? Well at least the season is going out with a bang as this coming weekend will be one of the most beautiful weekends of the year. A few lingering showers will persist for northeast Montana on Thursday morning but most of the state will be dry and mostly sunny. Highs will top out in the 70s. High pressure will move in for mainly clear skies and warm temperatures on Friday through the weekend. It's the final weekend of summer and it will not disappoint. Highs will be in the 80s with sunny skies. Monday will be warm again but clouds will start to increase. What could be the final storm system of summer will move in on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low pressure will develop producing widespread rain on Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures could be as cool as the 50s and 60s. There is enough cold air with this system that some snow will fly in the mountains. We're still about a week away from this storm, but the end of summer is looking wet and cooler. So get out and enjoy this weekend!

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist