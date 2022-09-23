Wonderful First Weekend of Fall

The first weekend of autumn will be nearly perfect after our great rain storm. Widespread rain fell, with as much as 1-2" in some places. The air is clean and many fires were doused with rain. This storm has also helped out other states like Idaho, Oregon and California that had large fires burning. With a decrease in the wildfire activity across the West, the air quality should remain good for the foreseeable future. High pressure will develop across the West and persist for almost the rest of September with dry and warm conditions. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s and a west wind gusting up to near 20mph. Sunday will be a gorgeous fall day with sunny skies, little to no wind, and highs in the 70s. Next week the warmth grows with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s and even a few 80s. The wind does not appear to be too strong at any point next week, so these will be some "golden" fall days to finish up the month of September. A front will move through late in the week with an increase in the wind and there might be some increase in wildfire activity. This pattern should continue through the first weekend of October.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

