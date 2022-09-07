Worst Fire Danger Of 2022

A RED FLAG WARNING remains in effect statewide.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued along the Northern Rocky Mountain Front.

Frequently referencing Montana DEQ air quality maps is something that should have already been utilized by all Montanans this week. However, if I had to pick out a single day where checking air quality maps is most needed, Wednesday is certainly that day for the 2022 year. The probability is high that many areas, including Helena/Great Falls, will find themselves under a red color on the air quality map. Remember red signifies air quality that is "unhealthy". I stated this yesterday and will say it again, Mother Nature is utilizing her bag of tricks this week. Multiple daily temperature records will fall Wednesday, and so will local all-time September temperature records. More areas than not will be around or above 100 degrees Wednesday. Even though a few isolated thunderstorms will roll through the state, they are trending towards being dry thunderstorms, which even further increases our already extreme fire danger. Thursday light rain is present across central and eastern Montana as a cold front moves through. This will allow a welcomed array of temperature highs in the upper 70s and lows that drop into the mid 40s. Moderate to heavy rain is likely Friday as a low slides across southeastern Montana. Temperatures will be capped off around the low 60s Friday but the main story for this day will be the potential for snow above 7000 feet and the first frost of the season. High pressure regains control Saturday and clears the skies, allowing Sunday to be back in the 90s with clear skies and a re-opened door for some smoke to blow through the state. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -