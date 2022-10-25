Worst of the Weather: Wind

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and parts of north central Montana.

Public enemy #1 will be the wind. At times this week, this weekend and next week the wind will be absolutely relentless across the plains and up on the Continental Divide. It's one of those situations where the western valleys do not see the wind that others will. Wednesday will be a pretty nice day for most of the state. There will be partly to mostly sunny skies, lighter wind, and slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Wednesday will be the only day with light wind across the state. Western Montana will have more clouds and a few snow showers in the mountains but this storm will head more south than across the state. Thursday will be partly cloudy and windy especially on the Divide and across the plains. Temperatures will inch their way up into the 50s for most. Friday will be mostly cloudy with strong wind again across the plains and in the mountains. There will not be much wind in the valleys or west of the Continental Divide. Highs will be in the 50s. This weekend does not look bad if you can tolerate the wind. For both Saturday and Sunday, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy but it will be dry. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60. Average wind speeds during the day will range from between 20-40mph. There will be gusts up over 60mph especially along the Rocky Mountain Front. Halloween is Monday and a new storm will move in with some mixed rain and snow showers in the lower elevations, and snow in the mountains. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s which is not bad. What will be bad is the wind and it should affect most of the state. So make sure some of those little trick or treaters do not get blown away! Colder air and the chance of snow will move into the state for the beginning of November. There could be several inches of accumulation in the lower elevations beginning later Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist