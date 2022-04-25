Yes Indeed

After a weekend that threw us a mixed bag of tricks, we've been gifted a mostly nice Monday across the state. High pressure will begin to set in throughout the day, allowing for temperatures to reach the upper 60s and possibly into the 70s. Don't get used to that though because as early as tonight, a stronger trough with cooler air will begin digging into Montana. As that trough digs, our high pressure center from today will be forced out and the ridge broken down. Areas in west-central Montana could begin seeing rain showers by Tuesday morning. Showers continue intermittently Tuesday, and leading into a Wednesday in which areas across Montana may see a mixture of rain and snow. Thursday afternoon another cold front moves into the state, first passing through southwest Montana. Areas ahead of the front should see pretty steady rain/snow mix. By Friday a larger moisture maker rolls in, bringing with it the chance for snow across Montana for the duration of your day. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -

