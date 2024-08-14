Yet Another August Storm

Here we go again. This August has featured a parade of storms that have brought above average precipitation and below average precipitation which is not always the case this time of year. Another round of widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain continue to move through the state as this stretch of unusual August weather sticks around. Of course August can and has been much different. Typically this time of year we are battling heat, thick smoke and extreme fire danger. There still is significant fire danger but fire activity is currently low and the cool, wet weather will continue. Thursday will start off sunny and dry, a beautiful summer's day. The next low pressure system will move into western Montana late in the day. Some thunderstorms will fire over the Continental Divide with a few isolated storms over central Montana. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Thursday night into Friday morning as low pressure moves up through western Montana. Friday will start out partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the morning, followed by an isolated storm or few in the afternoon. Highs will again be in the 80s. This weekend will be a little more typical of mid-August with more sunshine, warmer temperatures and a few isolated thunderstorms. Saturday will be drier with highs in the 80s to around 90. Sunday will be warm again with highs in the 80s to around 90, afternoon and evening storms will be isolated.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist