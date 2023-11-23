On this Thanksgiving Day, most businesses will be closed for the holiday on Nov. 23, 2023.

But doors at some stores will still be open, though hours may be modified.

Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed this Thanksgiving Day.

Grocery stores

People needing to make a last-minute market run may be in luck this Thanksgiving, as a number of grocery stores will be open for some period of time.

Kroger, Whole Foods, Sprouts Farmers Market and Meijer will be open and operating on adjusted schedules.

All Publix, Aldi, Sam’s Club, Costco Wholeand Trader Joe’s stores will be closed for the holiday.

Retail

Target has been closing its doors on Thanksgiving since 2020, allowing employees once-swamped with Black Friday mayhem to enjoy the holiday. Walmart is also not open on Thanksgiving.

Best Buy, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Dick’s and Kohl’s will also be closed.

Pharmacies

For the first time ever, most Walgreens locations will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The company announced the move "to give team members time with their loved ones." All 24-hour Walgreens locations will still remain open.

CVS said its non-24 hour stores will be operating on adjusted schedules for the holiday.

Postal services

Post offices will be closed for the federal holiday.

USPS will also be closed.

All FedEx and USPS services will be halted on Thanksgiving, with the exception of UPS Express Critical and FedEx Custom Critical.

