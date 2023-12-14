White House announces production of additional RSV vaccines

The White House announced Thursday that drugmakers will have 230,000 additional doses of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine available in January for infants amid a shortage.

The White House said Biden administration officials met with representatives of Sanofi and AstraZeneca in an effort to make more doses available. The White House has said there have also been discussions about increasing availability to immunizations in 2024-25.

In October, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced there was not sufficient supply of nirsevimab, the RSV vaccine approved for babies and toddlers in July.

In light of the shortage, the CDC updated its guidance to prioritize giving doses to infants who face a high risk of severe RSV.

Trials showed that nirsevimab reduced the risk of hospitalizations related to RSV among infants by 70%-75%.

According to the CDC, RSV causes 58,000 hospitalizations annually among children under age 5.

The CDC said those most at risk for RSV include premature infants; very young infants, especially those 6 months and younger; and children younger than 2 years old with chronic lung disease or congenital heart disease.

Adults and older children who are healthy tend to have mild cases if infected. Early symptoms tend to include a runny nose, a decrease in appetite, and cough. Those symptoms can worsen, causing inflammation of the small airways in the lung.

Thursday's announcement by the White House comes as the CDC reports respiratory illnesses are considered high or very high in 16 states.

Like the flu and COVID-19, RSV tends to be most active from late fall through early spring.

