Whitefish’s Maggie Voisin helping aspiring skiers and snowboarders

WHITEFISH — Professional skier and Whitefish’s own Maggie Voisin is giving back in a big way to aspiring skiers and snowboarders.

The two-time Olympian is giving out a scholarship which covers fees to join Whitefish Mountain Resort’s Freestyle Ski and Snowboard team as well as a season’s pass.

Athletes are asked to submit a written essay portraying their passion for freestyle skiing, dedication to improvement and commitment to hard work.

Essays will be accepted through March 23 with a winner to be announced by Voisin the following week.

Voisin is an alumnus of Whitefish Mountain’s Freestyle team and was named the U.S. Ski and Snowboard “Freeskiing Athlete of the Year” in 2020.

Applicants wanting to apply for the Freestyle Team Scholarship are asked to email whitefishfreestyle@yahoo.com.

