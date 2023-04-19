Winter wildlife deaths appear to be low in Montana in 2023

GREAT FALLS — As of mid-April, Montana is not seeing a large amount of wildlife not survive the winter. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is not seeing or receiving reports of large numbers of dead animals.

Winter wildlife deaths appear to be low in Montana so far this year

Other western states, however, are reporting the opposite due to snowpack preventing animals from being able to forage for food.

FWP Communication Manager Dave Hagengruber said the southern and southwest parts of the state may see a higher death count than the rest of the state.

As of April 18, FWP biologists were in the process of flying over certain areas to assess animal populations.

That could affect the number of hunting licenses available.

"What we call the B tags, which are for the does or the cow elk. They wait to make those final numbers until they do those spring flights and get the counts confirmed and then they decide if they have to adjust, usually by lowering. that's likely. We might still see some of that," Hagengruber said.

If you see a large number of dead animals, you can report that to FWP.

Something else to keep in mind, Hagengruber said, especially in region four, is the impact dead animals can have on bear activity.

"Those winter-killed animals that are out there, whether it's livestock or it's wildlife, are really important food for black bears and grizzly bears. So if you are in an area with some of those (dead animals), there's a greater likelihood there's going to be bears around," Hagengruber explained.

For information about bear safety, click here.

