Woman dies in Roosevelt County crash

GREAT FALLS — A woman died in a one-vehicle crash in Roosevelt County on Saturday, and another woman was injured.

It happened near mile marker #1 of BIA Route 150 at about 9:30 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and drove through the intersection.

The car went off the road, crashing into a ditch embankment and then rolling more than 100 feet.

A 58-year old woman died; her name has not yet been released.

A 28-year old woman in the vehicle was taken to the hospital in Poplar; the nature and extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

The MHP said that the woman was not wearing a seatbelt, and that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.