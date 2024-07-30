Israel strikes Beirut suburb, targeting Hezbollah official

The Israeli military said Tuesday it carried out a strike on Beirut targeting the militant commander allegedly behind the deaths of 12 children and teens in a rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights over the weekend.

Israel has blamed the rocket attack on the Hezbollah militant group, which has denied any role in the attack

RELATED STORY | Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago

A Hezbollah official and the group’s TV station said that an Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah’s stronghold south of Beirut on Tuesday evening, causing damage.

The airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik damaged several buildings but it was not immediately clear if any Hezbollah official was injured or killed, the Hezbollah official said on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

RELATED STORY | After meeting with Netanyahu, Harris says we 'cannot look away' from humanitarian concerns in Gaza