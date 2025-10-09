Israeli families filled with mixed emotions as hostages are set to be released

The first stage of an agreement between Israel and Hamas to pause their two-year war in Gaza calls for Hamas to release 20 living Israeli hostages in the coming days in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

The announcement sparked celebrations across much of Israel, marking a long-awaited deal to bring the hostages home. But for some families, the moment was filled with mixed emotions, knowing not all hostages will return alive.

Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin — who was killed in a Hamas tunnel last year — told Scripps News the peace deal is a bittersweet milestone.

"We're seeing people celebrating, in addition to questioning whether that's the right thing to be doing right now from the standpoint of the heavy price paid," Polin said. "We have said for 734 days — we have learned it personally, and so many others have learned it personally — that rumors are not enough."

"Optimism does not mean the deal is done. And until the hostages are back in Israeli territory being hugged by their families — it's the Middle East, things are fragile, things can break," he added. "And so, within all the optimism we are cautioning — and so many others are cautioning — yes this feels different but we need a few more days to get it really over the finish line."

Polin said he hopes the deal will mend what he described as the broken soul of Israel after two years of war. Still, the couple remains heartbroken knowing their son will not be among those returning home.

Officials say about 28 additional hostages, presumed dead, are expected to be returned to Israel. Families hope for recovery of their remains, though there are fears some may not be found.

It is unclear whether Hamas is unable to find these remains or is refusing to disclose their whereabouts — a claim the group has made in the past. Egypt and the United States have offered heavy equipment to aid in locating them.

