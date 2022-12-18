Wreaths placed at Highland Cemetery to honor veterans

Highland Cemetery, just south of Gibson Flats, was the site for the town’s first-ever ‘Wreaths Across America’ event on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

‘Wreaths Across America’ is a foundation which helps support the memory and legacy of fallen veterans around the country.

MTN News Wreaths placed at Highland Cemetery

Five-hundred wreaths were delivered via truck to the cemetery, and family and friends gathered these wreaths to tie onto nearly all of the tombstones in the area.

“Put the wreath down. But you read the name. You say the name. Take that moment to say that name. So that person is on your mind,” said Bill McCord, Air Force veteran and VFW 1087 Post Commander.

MTN News Wreaths placed at Highland Cemetery

Some families brought their little ones, an act Bill appreciates as an educational opportunity.

“Also to teach. As you can see, there's a lot of kids out here. Teaching them about the veterans, what the veterans have done for them and this country.”

MTN News Wreaths placed at Highland Cemetery

For Bill, this act of remembrance brings great comfort.

“It's comforting to me that when my time comes, you won't be forgotten. It's people like this that, you know, you're going to be part of the memory,” he says.

According to Wreaths Across America’s website , more than 3,400 locations across the country participate each year in wreath-laying ceremonies at the graves of service members.

