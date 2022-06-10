Wyoming man among Marines killed in California aircraft crash

A former Buffalo, Wyoming man, Seth Rasmuson, was among the five Marines killed when an Osprey aircraft crashed in southern California on Wednesday.

Rasmuson graduated from Buffalo High School in 2019.

His identity was confirmed by Wyoming U.S. Sen. John Barrasso.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the death of one of Wyoming’s U.S. Marines, Seth Rasmuson. There is certainly more to learn about what happened yesterday, and much more we need to hear about his life and service to our country. Today, we mourn this tragic loss. Bobbi and I are holding Seth and his family in our prayers," Barrasso said in a statement.

Military officials say the five Marines were on an MV-22B Osprey that was based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton with Marine Aircraft Group 39.

The crash remains under investigation.