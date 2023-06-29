Yankees' Domingo German throws MLB's first perfect game in 11 years

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German did not let a single Oakland Athletics batter get on base Wednesday, becoming the first MLB hurler to throw a perfect game in 11 years.

German's outing was stunning given his recent performances. He allowed eight earned runs before getting pulled in the third inning of his last start against Seattle. His outing before that, he allowed seven runs over two innings against Boston.

German was accurate with his pitches Wednesday, firing 72 strikes among his 99 total pitches.

German said he was just getting over the death of an uncle before Wednesday's game.

"I cried a lot yesterday," German said through a translator in his postgame interview. "I had him with me, I was thinking about him, and it happened. This game is a tribute to him. He was someone who really brought a lot of joy to our family."

The Athletics, who lost the game by an 11-0 final, have not been on the losing end of a perfect game since Cy Young fired one on May 5, 1904. The last time the Athletics have been on the wrong end of a no-hitter was in 1990 when Nolan Ryan tossed one of his seven no-no's.

German is the 24th MLB pitcher to toss a perfect game, and the fourth Yankee to do so. Previous Yankees to have a perfect game include Don Larsen (1956 World Series), David Wells (1998) and David Cone (1999).

"So exciting. When you think about something unique in baseball, you know and not many people have an opportunity to pitch a perfect game, to accomplish something like this in my career, it's something I'll always remember," German said.

German said that returning to the mound for the ninth inning was "very different."

"I felt a pressure I have never felt before," he said.

