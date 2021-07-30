Young man dies in ATV crash in Meagher County

GREAT FALLS — A young man died in an ATV crash in Meagher County on Thursday.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving south on Spring Creek Road at about 8:45 p.m.

The ATV went off the left side of the road and rolled.

The driver was wedged between two trees and died at the scene.

The name of the 23-year old man has not yet been released.

According to the MHP, alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.

The MHP also noted that it was a wet dirt road.

We will update you if we get more information.