Young man dies in Ravalli County crash

GREAT FALLS — A young man from Hamilton died after a two-vehicle crash in Ravalli County.

The crash happened on Thursday, April 14, 2022, along US Highway 93 near mile marker 50.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 19-year old man was driving a Ford pickup truck north and lost control of his vehicle, colliding with another pickup truck.

The Ford went off the road; the driver over-corrected, and the truck overturned.

The young man - who was the only occupant - was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.

He was taken to Bitterroot Healthcare and then to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

He died on Friday; his name has not been released at this point.

The two people in the other pickup truck were not injured.

The MHP says that the road was icy at the time of the crash, and that impaired driving and speed were not factors in the crash.



TRENDING ARTICLES

