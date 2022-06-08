Zinke watching results come in latest run for Congress

MISSOULA - The question on the minds of media, and politicians alike Tuesday was whether Ryan Zinke still has the political support that saw him rise from the Legislature to Congress, and then become the first Montanan to serve in a Presidential Cabinet as Interior Secretary.

During this try at Montana's new House seat, Zinke has defended his character, sounding a note of patriotism and energy independence. Two themes he believes are critical during these mid-term elections.

MTN News caught up with Zinke as he was watching election results with supporters on Tuesday night.

“Yeah, you know it's not a difficult formula. We need to drop energy prices, drop the spending, drop inflation, you know what. And then we can build back America through affordable housing in Montana. We're in Whitefish. We want to make sure we want to win,” Zinke said to cheers from supporters.

Expect continued national attention on this race going forward to November.