2021 divisional volleyball pairings, scores

The 2021 divisional volleyball tournaments begin this week across Montana, with teams from Class AA to Class C taking the courts to determine state tournament berths. Updated scores and pairings are available below.

Please email results and statistics to sports@ktvh.com.

Eastern AA (Billings)

Thursday

Game 1: Great Falls CMR def. Great Falls High 25-5, 25-11, 25-13

Game 2: Billings Senior def. Bozeman Gallatin 25-13, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16

Game 3: Billings West def. Belgrade 25-17, 25-18, 25-19

Game 4: Bozeman def. Billings Skyview 25-21, 16-25, 25-19, 25-18

Friday

Game 5: Bozeman Gallatin def. Great Falls High, 25-11, 25-11, 25-11(loser-out)

Game 6: Billings Skyview def. Belgrade, 26-24, 21-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10 (loser-out)

Game 7: Great Falls CMR def. Billings Senior, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24 (semifinal)

Game 8: Billings West def. Bozeman, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22 (semifinal)

Saturday

Game 9: Bozeman def. Bozeman Gallatin 3-1 (loser out)

Game 10: Billings Skyview vs. Billings Senior, 9 a.m. (loser out, at Skyview High School)

Game 11: Bozeman vs. Game 10 Winner, 12 p.m. (consolation)

Game 12: Great Falls CMR vs. Billings West, 2 p.m. (championship)

Western AA (Kalispell)

Thursday

Game 1: Missoula Sentinel def. Missoula Hellgate 25-21, 25-23, 25-12

Game 2: Butte def. Kalispell Glacier 25-21, 25-23, 25-16

Game 3: Kalispell Flathead def. Helena Capital 25-22, 25-16, 25-21

Game 4: Helena High def. Missoula Big Sky 25-17, 25-14, 25-7

Friday

Game 5: Kalispell Glacier def. Missoula Hellgate 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 (loser out)

Game 6: Helena Capital def. Missoula Big Sky 25-16, 25-22, 18-25, 10-25, 15-13

Game 7: Missoula Sentinel def. Butte 26-24, 23-25, 25-13, 25-14

Game 8: Kalispell Flathead def. Helena, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-12 (semifinal)

Saturday

Game 9: Kalispell Glacier vs. Game 8 Loser, 9 a.m.

Game 10: Helena Capital vs. Butte, 9 a.m. (at Flathead High School)

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 12 p.m. (consolation)

Game 12: Missoula Sentinel vs. Game 8 Winner, 2 p.m. (championship)

Eastern A (Laurel)

Wednesday

Game 1: Lewistown def. Lockwood 25-17, 25-12, 25-15

Game 2: Livingston def. Sidney 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22

Thursday

Game 3: Laurel def. Glendive 25-20, 25-20, 24-26, 17-25, 15-10

Game 4: Hardin def. Miles City 25-18, 16-25, 25-17, 25-22

Game 5: Billings Central def. Lewistown 3-0

Game 6: Havre def. Livingston 25-14, 25-15, 25-11

Game 7: Lewistown def. Sidney 3-1

Game 8: Livingston def. Lockwood 3-1

Friday

Game 9: Glendive def. Lewistown 3-0 (loser out)

Game 10: Miles City def. Livingston 3-0

Game 11: Billings Central def. Laurel 3-1

Game 12: Havre def. Hardin 3-1

Game 13: Miles City def. Laurel 3-2 (loser out)

Game 14: Hardin def. Glendive (loser out)

Game 15: Billings Central def. Havre 3-2

Saturday

Game 16: Miles City vs. Hardin, 10 a.m.

Game 17: Havre vs. Game 16 Winner, 11:45 a.m. (third place)

Game 18: Billings Central vs. Game 17 Winner 1: 30 p.m. (championship)

Game 19: Billings Central vs. Game 17 Winner, 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Western A (Ronan)

Thursday

Game 1: Dillon def. Libby 25-13, 25-22, 25-19

Game 2: Polson def. Hamilton 22-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22

Game 3: Ronan def. Stevensville 3-1

Game 4: Corvallis def. Columbia Falls 3-0

Game 5: Polson def. Dillon 3-0

Game 6: Corvallis def. Ronan

Friday

Game 7: Hamilton def. Libby 3-0 (loser out)

Game 8: Columbia Falls def. Stevensville 3-1 (loser out)

Game 9: Ronan def. Hamilton 3-0 (loser out)

Game 10: Dillon def. Columbia Falls 3-2

Game 11: Polson def. Corvallis 3-0

Game 12: Columbia Falls vs. Hamilton, 8 p.m. (fifth place)

Saturday

Game 13: Dillon vs. Ronan, 10 a.m. (fourth place)

Game 14: Corvallis vs. Game 13 Winner, noon (third place)

Game 15: Game 14 Winner vs. Polson, 2 p.m. (championship)

Game 16: Game 14 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner, 4 p.m. (if necessary)

Northern B (Glasgow)

Thursday

Game 1: Choteau def. Harlem 25-7, 25-7, 25-12

Game 2: Malta def. Shelby 26-24, 15-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-10

Game 3: Glasgow def. Conrad 25-17, 25-12, 25-14

Game 4: Fairfield def. Wolf Point 3-0

Game 5: Choteau def. Malta 25-13, 25-21, 25-15

Game 6: Glasgow def. Fairfield 25-22, 25-22, 25-16

Friday

Game 7: Shelby def. Harlem 25-15, 25-7, 25-16 (loser out)

Game 8: Conrad def. Wolf Point 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23 (loser out)

Game 9: Shelby def. Fairfield 26-24, 25-13, 18-25, 16-25, 15-10

Game 10: Malta def. Conrad 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 24-26, 15-6

Game 11: Choteau def. Glasgow 25-7, 13-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9

Game 12: Malta def. Shelby 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 (fourth place)

Saturday

Game 13: Glasgow vs. Malta, 10 a.m. (third place)

Game 14: Choteau vs. Game 13 Winner, 12 p.m. (championship)

Game 15: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, +30 minutes (if necessary)

Southern B (Huntley Project)

Thursday

Game 1: Manhattan def. Forsyth 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13

Game 2: Colstrip def. Red Lodge 25-15, 25-14, 25-23

Game 3: Jefferson defeated Joliet 3-1

Game 4: Townsend def. Baker, 25-17, 25-18, 25-16

Game 5: Huntley Project def. Manhattan, 25-10, 25-14, 25-16

Game 6: Jefferson def. Colstrip, 25-21, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21

Game 7: Huntley Project def. Townsend, 25-17, 25-27, 25-20, 25-9

Friday

Game 8: Joliet def. Red Lodge, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 (loser out)

Game 9: Baker def. Manhattan 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 18-25, 15-13 (loser out)

Game 10: Townsend def. Joliet 25-22, 20-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-13

Game 11: Colstrip def. Baker 26-24, 25-11, 25-18

Game 12: Huntley Project def. Jefferson 25-16, 25-12, 29-27

Game 13: Townsend def. Colstrip 17-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 15-5 (fourth place)

Saturday

Game 14: Townsend vs. Jefferson, 11 a.m. (third place)

Game 15: Huntley Project vs. Match 14 winner, 12:30 p.m. (championship)

Game 16: Huntley Project vs. Match 14 Winner, 2 p.m. (if necessary)

Southern C (Lockwood)

Thursday

Game 1: Bridger def. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 25-12, 25-17, 25-19

Game 2: Melstone def. Park City 27-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-15

Game 3: Roy-Winifred def. Fromberg 25-12, 25-19, 25-16

Game 4: Roberts def. Grass Range-Winnett 25-14, 25-13, 25-19

Game 5: Bridger def. Melstone 25-17, 25-18, 25-19

Game 6: Roy-Winifred def. Roberts 25-13, 25-14, 19-25, 25-16

Friday

Game 7: Park City def. Hobson-Mooore-Judith Gap 25-18, 25-15, 14-25, 25-22

Game 8: Fromberg def. Grass Range-Winnett 25-11, 23-25, 25-11, 25-14 (loser out)

Game 9: Roberts def. Park City 25-23, 12-25, 25-23, 25-17 (loser out)

Game 10: Melstone def. Fromberg 25-19, 25-18, 25-11 (loser out)

Game 11: Bridger def. Roy-Winifred, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23

Game 12: Roberts vs. Melstone, 8 p.m., (fourth place)

Saturday

Game 13: Roy-Winifred vs. Roberts, 11 a.m. (third place)

Game 14: Bridger vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m., championship

Game 15: Second championship match, if necessary, 3 p.m.

Northern C (Belt)

Thursday

Game 1: Simms def. Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13

Game 2: Fort Benton def. Great Falls Central 25-10, 25-22, 25-21

Game 3: Geraldine-Highwood def. Valier 21-25, 25-14, 25-5, 25-10

Game 4: Belt def. Chinook 25-20, 25-23, 25-23

Game 5: Fort Benton def. Simms 25-22, 25-18, 25-22

Game 6: Geraldine-Highwood def. Belt 25-16, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18

Friday

Game 7: Chester-Joplin-Inverness def. Great Falls Central 21-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 15-8

Game 8: Chinook def. Valier 25-17, 25-23, 25-22

Game 9: Belt def. Chester-Joplin-Inverness 25-22, 25-18, 28-26

Game 10: Simms def. Chinook 27-25, 25-21, 18-25, 28-26

Game 11: Fort Benton def. Geraldine-Highwood 25-21, 25-20, 16-25, 25-16

Saturday

Game 12: Belt vs. Simms, 10 a.m. (loser takes fourth place)

Game 13: Geraldine-Highwood vs. Game 12 Winner, +30 minutes (loser takes third place)

Game 14: Fort Benton vs. Game 13 Winner, 4 p.m. (championship)

Game 15: Fort Benton vs. Game 13 Winner, +30 minutes (if necessary)

Eastern C (Sidney)

Thursday

Game 1: Plentywood def. Savage 25-16, 25-17, 25-15

Game 2: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale def. Broadus 25-17, 25-17, 14-25, 25-22

Game 3: Froid-Medicine Lake def. Circle 25-18, 25-18, 25-20

Game 4: Jordan def. Culbertson 25-15, 25-12, 26-24

Game 5: Plentywood def. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 27-25, 29-27, 25-12

Game 6: Froid-Medicine Lake def. Jordan 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22

Friday

Game 7: Broadus def. Savage 25-18, 16-25, 25-15, 25-20 (loser out)

Game 8: Circle def. Culbertson 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19 (loser out)

Game 9: Jordan def. Broadus 26-24, 20-25, 25-12, 17-25, 15-9

Game 10: Circle def. North Country 25-27, 20-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-11

Game 11: Plentywood def. Froid-Medicine Lake, 25-12, 25-22, 25-16 (semifinal)

Game 12: Jordan def. Circle 25-18, 25-13, 22-25, 16-25, 15-9 (fourth place)

Saturday

Game 13: Froid-Medicine Lake def. Jordan 25-15, 25-21, 25-22, (third place)

Game 14: Plentywood vs. Froid-Medicine Lake, 12 p.m. (championship)

Game 15: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 2 p.m. (if necessary)

Western C (Manhattan Christian)

Thursday

Game 1: Gardiner def. Drummond 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-11

Game 2: Manhattan Christian def. Superior 25-15, 25-12, 25-12

Game 3: Charlo def. Ennis 25-21, 25-16, 25-20

Game 4: White Sulphur Springs def. Seeley-Swan 25-14, 25-22, 25-18

Game 5: Manhattan Christian def. Gardiner 25-16, 25-19, 25-12

Game 6: White Sulphur Springs def. Charlo 25-11, 25-9, 26-24

Friday

Game 7: Drummond def. Alberton-Superior 19-25, 18-25, 26-24, 25-15, 15-11 (loser out)

Game 8: Ennis def. Seeley-Swan 30-28, 25-11, 25-22 (loser out)

Game 9: Charlo def. Drummond 24-26, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19 (loser out)

Game 10: Ennis def. Gardiner 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 15-13

Game 11: Manhattan Christian def. White Sulphur Springs 21-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-1 (undefeated semifinal)

Saturday

Game 12: Charlo vs. Ennis, 11 a.m. (fourth place)

Game 13: White Sulphur Springs vs. Game 12 Winner, 1 p.m. (third place)

Game 14: Manhattan Christian vs. Game 13 Winner, +30 minutes (championship)

Game 15: Manhattan Christian vs. Game 13 Winner, +30 minutes (if necessary)

