2021 divisional volleyball pairings, scores

The 2021 divisional volleyball tournaments begin this week across Montana, with teams from Class AA to Class C taking the courts to determine state tournament berths. Updated scores and pairings are available below.
Eastern AA (Billings)
Thursday
Game 1: Great Falls CMR def. Great Falls High 25-5, 25-11, 25-13
Game 2: Billings Senior def. Bozeman Gallatin 25-13, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16
Game 3: Billings West def. Belgrade 25-17, 25-18, 25-19
Game 4: Bozeman def. Billings Skyview 25-21, 16-25, 25-19, 25-18
Friday
Game 5: Bozeman Gallatin def. Great Falls High, 25-11, 25-11, 25-11(loser-out)
Game 6: Billings Skyview def. Belgrade, 26-24, 21-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10 (loser-out)
Game 7: Great Falls CMR def. Billings Senior, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24 (semifinal)
Game 8: Billings West def. Bozeman, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22 (semifinal)
Saturday
Game 9: Bozeman def. Bozeman Gallatin 3-1 (loser out)
Game 10: Billings Skyview vs. Billings Senior, 9 a.m. (loser out, at Skyview High School)
Game 11: Bozeman vs. Game 10 Winner, 12 p.m. (consolation)
Game 12: Great Falls CMR vs. Billings West, 2 p.m. (championship)
Western AA (Kalispell)
Thursday
Game 1: Missoula Sentinel def. Missoula Hellgate 25-21, 25-23, 25-12
Game 2: Butte def. Kalispell Glacier 25-21, 25-23, 25-16
Game 3: Kalispell Flathead def. Helena Capital 25-22, 25-16, 25-21
Game 4: Helena High def. Missoula Big Sky 25-17, 25-14, 25-7
Friday
Game 5: Kalispell Glacier def. Missoula Hellgate 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 (loser out)
Game 6: Helena Capital def. Missoula Big Sky 25-16, 25-22, 18-25, 10-25, 15-13
Game 7: Missoula Sentinel def. Butte 26-24, 23-25, 25-13, 25-14
Game 8: Kalispell Flathead def. Helena, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-12 (semifinal)
Saturday
Game 9: Kalispell Glacier vs. Game 8 Loser, 9 a.m.
Game 10: Helena Capital vs. Butte, 9 a.m. (at Flathead High School)
Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 12 p.m. (consolation)
Game 12: Missoula Sentinel vs. Game 8 Winner, 2 p.m. (championship)
Eastern A (Laurel)
Wednesday
Game 1: Lewistown def. Lockwood 25-17, 25-12, 25-15
Game 2: Livingston def. Sidney 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22
Thursday
Game 3: Laurel def. Glendive 25-20, 25-20, 24-26, 17-25, 15-10
Game 4: Hardin def. Miles City 25-18, 16-25, 25-17, 25-22
Game 5: Billings Central def. Lewistown 3-0
Game 6: Havre def. Livingston 25-14, 25-15, 25-11
Game 7: Lewistown def. Sidney 3-1
Game 8: Livingston def. Lockwood 3-1
Friday
Game 9: Glendive def. Lewistown 3-0 (loser out)
Game 10: Miles City def. Livingston 3-0
Game 11: Billings Central def. Laurel 3-1
Game 12: Havre def. Hardin 3-1
Game 13: Miles City def. Laurel 3-2 (loser out)
Game 14: Hardin def. Glendive (loser out)
Game 15: Billings Central def. Havre 3-2
Saturday
Game 16: Miles City vs. Hardin, 10 a.m.
Game 17: Havre vs. Game 16 Winner, 11:45 a.m. (third place)
Game 18: Billings Central vs. Game 17 Winner 1: 30 p.m. (championship)
Game 19: Billings Central vs. Game 17 Winner, 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Western A (Ronan)
Thursday
Game 1: Dillon def. Libby 25-13, 25-22, 25-19
Game 2: Polson def. Hamilton 22-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22
Game 3: Ronan def. Stevensville 3-1
Game 4: Corvallis def. Columbia Falls 3-0
Game 5: Polson def. Dillon 3-0
Game 6: Corvallis def. Ronan
Friday
Game 7: Hamilton def. Libby 3-0 (loser out)
Game 8: Columbia Falls def. Stevensville 3-1 (loser out)
Game 9: Ronan def. Hamilton 3-0 (loser out)
Game 10: Dillon def. Columbia Falls 3-2
Game 11: Polson def. Corvallis 3-0
Game 12: Columbia Falls vs. Hamilton, 8 p.m. (fifth place)
Saturday
Game 13: Dillon vs. Ronan, 10 a.m. (fourth place)
Game 14: Corvallis vs. Game 13 Winner, noon (third place)
Game 15: Game 14 Winner vs. Polson, 2 p.m. (championship)
Game 16: Game 14 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner, 4 p.m. (if necessary)
Northern B (Glasgow)
Thursday
Game 1: Choteau def. Harlem 25-7, 25-7, 25-12
Game 2: Malta def. Shelby 26-24, 15-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-10
Game 3: Glasgow def. Conrad 25-17, 25-12, 25-14
Game 4: Fairfield def. Wolf Point 3-0
Game 5: Choteau def. Malta 25-13, 25-21, 25-15
Game 6: Glasgow def. Fairfield 25-22, 25-22, 25-16
Friday
Game 7: Shelby def. Harlem 25-15, 25-7, 25-16 (loser out)
Game 8: Conrad def. Wolf Point 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23 (loser out)
Game 9: Shelby def. Fairfield 26-24, 25-13, 18-25, 16-25, 15-10
Game 10: Malta def. Conrad 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 24-26, 15-6
Game 11: Choteau def. Glasgow 25-7, 13-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9
Game 12: Malta def. Shelby 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 (fourth place)
Saturday
Game 13: Glasgow vs. Malta, 10 a.m. (third place)
Game 14: Choteau vs. Game 13 Winner, 12 p.m. (championship)
Game 15: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, +30 minutes (if necessary)
Southern B (Huntley Project)
Thursday
Game 1: Manhattan def. Forsyth 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13
Game 2: Colstrip def. Red Lodge 25-15, 25-14, 25-23
Game 3: Jefferson defeated Joliet 3-1
Game 4: Townsend def. Baker, 25-17, 25-18, 25-16
Game 5: Huntley Project def. Manhattan, 25-10, 25-14, 25-16
Game 6: Jefferson def. Colstrip, 25-21, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21
Game 7: Huntley Project def. Townsend, 25-17, 25-27, 25-20, 25-9
Friday
Game 8: Joliet def. Red Lodge, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 (loser out)
Game 9: Baker def. Manhattan 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 18-25, 15-13 (loser out)
Game 10: Townsend def. Joliet 25-22, 20-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-13
Game 11: Colstrip def. Baker 26-24, 25-11, 25-18
Game 12: Huntley Project def. Jefferson 25-16, 25-12, 29-27
Game 13: Townsend def. Colstrip 17-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 15-5 (fourth place)
Saturday
Game 14: Townsend vs. Jefferson, 11 a.m. (third place)
Game 15: Huntley Project vs. Match 14 winner, 12:30 p.m. (championship)
Game 16: Huntley Project vs. Match 14 Winner, 2 p.m. (if necessary)
Southern C (Lockwood)
Thursday
Game 1: Bridger def. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 25-12, 25-17, 25-19
Game 2: Melstone def. Park City 27-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-15
Game 3: Roy-Winifred def. Fromberg 25-12, 25-19, 25-16
Game 4: Roberts def. Grass Range-Winnett 25-14, 25-13, 25-19
Game 5: Bridger def. Melstone 25-17, 25-18, 25-19
Game 6: Roy-Winifred def. Roberts 25-13, 25-14, 19-25, 25-16
Friday
Game 7: Park City def. Hobson-Mooore-Judith Gap 25-18, 25-15, 14-25, 25-22
Game 8: Fromberg def. Grass Range-Winnett 25-11, 23-25, 25-11, 25-14 (loser out)
Game 9: Roberts def. Park City 25-23, 12-25, 25-23, 25-17 (loser out)
Game 10: Melstone def. Fromberg 25-19, 25-18, 25-11 (loser out)
Game 11: Bridger def. Roy-Winifred, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23
Game 12: Roberts vs. Melstone, 8 p.m., (fourth place)
Saturday
Game 13: Roy-Winifred vs. Roberts, 11 a.m. (third place)
Game 14: Bridger vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m., championship
Game 15: Second championship match, if necessary, 3 p.m.
Northern C (Belt)
Thursday
Game 1: Simms def. Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 25-17, 25-18, 25-13
Game 2: Fort Benton def. Great Falls Central 25-10, 25-22, 25-21
Game 3: Geraldine-Highwood def. Valier 21-25, 25-14, 25-5, 25-10
Game 4: Belt def. Chinook 25-20, 25-23, 25-23
Game 5: Fort Benton def. Simms 25-22, 25-18, 25-22
Game 6: Geraldine-Highwood def. Belt 25-16, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18
Friday
Game 7: Chester-Joplin-Inverness def. Great Falls Central 21-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 15-8
Game 8: Chinook def. Valier 25-17, 25-23, 25-22
Game 9: Belt def. Chester-Joplin-Inverness 25-22, 25-18, 28-26
Game 10: Simms def. Chinook 27-25, 25-21, 18-25, 28-26
Game 11: Fort Benton def. Geraldine-Highwood 25-21, 25-20, 16-25, 25-16
Saturday
Game 12: Belt vs. Simms, 10 a.m. (loser takes fourth place)
Game 13: Geraldine-Highwood vs. Game 12 Winner, +30 minutes (loser takes third place)
Game 14: Fort Benton vs. Game 13 Winner, 4 p.m. (championship)
Game 15: Fort Benton vs. Game 13 Winner, +30 minutes (if necessary)
Eastern C (Sidney)
Thursday
Game 1: Plentywood def. Savage 25-16, 25-17, 25-15
Game 2: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale def. Broadus 25-17, 25-17, 14-25, 25-22
Game 3: Froid-Medicine Lake def. Circle 25-18, 25-18, 25-20
Game 4: Jordan def. Culbertson 25-15, 25-12, 26-24
Game 5: Plentywood def. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 27-25, 29-27, 25-12
Game 6: Froid-Medicine Lake def. Jordan 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22
Friday
Game 7: Broadus def. Savage 25-18, 16-25, 25-15, 25-20 (loser out)
Game 8: Circle def. Culbertson 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19 (loser out)
Game 9: Jordan def. Broadus 26-24, 20-25, 25-12, 17-25, 15-9
Game 10: Circle def. North Country 25-27, 20-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-11
Game 11: Plentywood def. Froid-Medicine Lake, 25-12, 25-22, 25-16 (semifinal)
Game 12: Jordan def. Circle 25-18, 25-13, 22-25, 16-25, 15-9 (fourth place)
Saturday
Game 13: Froid-Medicine Lake def. Jordan 25-15, 25-21, 25-22, (third place)
Game 14: Plentywood vs. Froid-Medicine Lake, 12 p.m. (championship)
Game 15: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 2 p.m. (if necessary)
Western C (Manhattan Christian)
Thursday
Game 1: Gardiner def. Drummond 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-11
Game 2: Manhattan Christian def. Superior 25-15, 25-12, 25-12
Game 3: Charlo def. Ennis 25-21, 25-16, 25-20
Game 4: White Sulphur Springs def. Seeley-Swan 25-14, 25-22, 25-18
Game 5: Manhattan Christian def. Gardiner 25-16, 25-19, 25-12
Game 6: White Sulphur Springs def. Charlo 25-11, 25-9, 26-24
Friday
Game 7: Drummond def. Alberton-Superior 19-25, 18-25, 26-24, 25-15, 15-11 (loser out)
Game 8: Ennis def. Seeley-Swan 30-28, 25-11, 25-22 (loser out)
Game 9: Charlo def. Drummond 24-26, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19 (loser out)
Game 10: Ennis def. Gardiner 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 15-13
Game 11: Manhattan Christian def. White Sulphur Springs 21-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-1 (undefeated semifinal)
Saturday
Game 12: Charlo vs. Ennis, 11 a.m. (fourth place)
Game 13: White Sulphur Springs vs. Game 12 Winner, 1 p.m. (third place)
Game 14: Manhattan Christian vs. Game 13 Winner, +30 minutes (championship)
Game 15: Manhattan Christian vs. Game 13 Winner, +30 minutes (if necessary)